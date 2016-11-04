Bellerin not interested in Barcelona return

Hector Bellerin has made it clear he is not interested in a return to Barcelona as he is loving life at Arsenal.

The Spain international, 21, joined Arsenal from the Catalans in 2011 at the tender age of 16 and has developed into a key figure at the Emirates Stadium since making his first-team debut in September 2013.

Bellerin's fine performances have earned him the interest of his former team and Manchester City, but a transfer is not an option for the right-back at this stage.

"If I wanted to play at Barcelona I would have stayed there," Bellerin told the London Evening Standard.

"I was very happy when Arsenal showed interest in me and I decided to come here. I am not looking back, I am just looking to help Arsenal. It is nice for a player to know that big teams want you but I am very happy here.

"I have still got three years left on my contract so I am just focused on playing every single week, improving and hopefully making things happen here at Arsenal.

"I am not in a rush to extend my contract. I am happy. I am comfortable. I want to be here a long time."