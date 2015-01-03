Ben Arfa agrees to join Nice from Newcastle

The France international, who spent the first half of this season on loan at Hull City, will undergo a medical on Monday.

Ben Arfa began his career with Lyon, making his professional debut against Nice in 2004 before moving on to Marseille four years later.

A switch to Newcastle followed in 2010, with Ben Arfa scoring 13 goals in 76 Premier League appearances for the St James' Park outfit.

However, Ben Arfa fell out of favour under Alan Pardew, who left Newcastle to manage Crystal Palace on Saturday, and was shipped out on loan to Hull for the 2014-15 campaign.

His spell at the KC Stadium was an unsuccessful one, though, and his final appearance for the club saw him hauled off in the first half of a 3-0 defeat at Manchester United before being openly criticised by Hull boss Steve Bruce.