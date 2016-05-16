Ben Arfa: Barcelona? I could stay at Nice

Hatem Ben Arfa has suggested he may sign a new deal with Nice amid speculation linking him with Barcelona and Lyon.

The France international has been in sublime form this season, scoring 17 goals in 34 league appearances to help Nice to fourth in Ligue 1.

Ben Arfa's performances have drawn reported interest from elsewhere and Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere recently confirmed the former Newcastle United forward has held talks with La Liga giants Barca, while Lyon owner Jean-Michel Aulas has also admitted he is keen to re-sign the 29-year-old.

Nevertheless, Ben Arfa has yet to make a final decision on his future and has now hinted he could extend his expiring contract with Nice.

"Why would I not stay with Nice," Ben Arfa told Canal Plus when questioned about his plans for the future.

"We will see what I will do in the future.

"Lyon? They are an interesting club with a lot of ambitions."

Ben Arfa, who missed out on a spot in France's Euro 2016 squad, started his professional career with Lyon and had stints with Marseille, Newcastle and Hull City before joining Nice in 2015.