Ben Arfa seals Hull loan switch from Newcastle

Ben Arfa will spend the 2014-15 Premier League season under the guidance of Hull manager Steve Bruce after finding himself on the outer at Newcastle United.

The 27-year-old has made 76 Premier League appearances for Newcastle since leaving Marseille in 2010.

Though, the French international was not included in Newcastle's squad for their opening three league games, while he failed to make the bench for the club's League Cup fixture.

"Hatem is a superb addition to the squad, and brings a lot of attacking flare," said Bruce.

"We look forward to welcoming him to the club."

Ben Arfa was the fourth Hull signing on a frantic day before the deadline, with Gaston Ramirez (loan), Abel Hernandez and Mohamed Diame also arriving at the KC Stadium.