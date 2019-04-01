Barcelona eye shock move for England defender – report

Barcelona are weighing up a stunning bid for Leicester left-back Ben Chilwell, report The Sun.

The defender has enjoyed an impressive season at the King Power Stadium and made his England debut against Switzerland in September.

He has now made six appearances for the Three Lions and it is his international performances which have caught the attention of Barcelona.

Manchester City and Atletico Madrid are also keeping tabs on the 22-year-old, who has missed only two of Leicester’s 32 Premier League matches this term.

Brendan Rodgers is determined to keep hold of the youngster, but bids from Barcelona, City or Atletico would seriously test the Foxes’ resolve.

Diego Simeone is keen to sign a long-term successor to 33-year-old left-back Filipe Luis, while Barcelona are also looking to the future now that Jordi Alba has turned 30.

Pep Guardiola wants to bolster his defensive options too, with Benjamin Mendy having made only nine Premier League starts this term.

Leicester beat Bournemouth 2-0 on Saturday to move up to eighth place in the Premier League.

