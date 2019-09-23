Ben Foster urges Watford to move on from thrashing against Manchester City

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster has stressed the Hornets have to “let it go and move onto the next one” after their nightmare at Manchester City on Saturday.

Three days on from their 8-0 Premier League thrashing at the Etihad Stadium, Quique Sanchez Flores’ men will be back in action when they host Swansea in the Carabao Cup third round.

Foster was quoted on Watford’s official website as saying: “We’ve got a League Cup match on Tuesday and a big game against Wolves next week as well.

“That’s it, you’ve got to let it go and move onto the next one, it’s the only way, there’s no point in dwelling.

“We have to take little positives, at times we had little spells of play and at 1-0 we had a chance with Gerard Deulofeu. Unfortunately, we couldn’t put it away. But that’s football, that’s the way it is, you’ve just got to clean yourselves up.

“You’ve got to keep smiling, I’ve just let eight goals in and I’m not happy but you’ve got to put a brave face on. It is what it is, there’s no point dwelling and you’ve just got to look towards the next game.”

Sanchez, who has only been back at the helm for two games after replacing Javi Gracia, was always likely to make changes for Tuesday’s game and Andre Gray, Ismaila Sarr, Roberto Pereyra, Daryl Janmaat, Nathaniel Chalobah and Christian Kabasele are among those who could come into the starting line-up.

The second-round victory over League One Coventry remains the only success in seven games to date this season for Watford, who are bottom of the Premier League table.

In the circumstances, they might have been grateful for a kinder draw with Swansea riding high in the Championship and still smarting after passing up the opportunity to return to the top of the table after a 0-0 draw at Bristol City on Saturday.

Swans boss Steve Cooper has made 11 changes for both his side’s ties in the competition to date, but with a top-flight scalp up for grabs, he may not go quite so far this time around.

Sanchez has no fresh injury concerns, but is still without defender Craig Cathcart and strikers Troy Deeney and Isaac Success through injury.