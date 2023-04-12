Ben Foster's incredible secret to last-minute penalty save for Wrexham vs Notts County

Ben Foster has shared the secret to his dramatic last-minute penalty save in Wrexham's 3-2 win against Notts County on Easter Monday, helping hand the Welsh side a crucial victory in the National League top of the table clash.

With the score 3-2 to Wrexham in the final minute of the game, the referee awarded Notts County a penalty after adjudging a Wrexham defender to have handballed in the box.

Foster, who came out of retirement just three weeks ago to help Wrexham's promotion push, has now revealed the secret to his penalty save on his YouTube channel, Ben Foster - The Cycling GK (opens in new tab), highlighting how he and his coaches prepared meticulously before the game.

With Foster recording scenes of the victorious dressing room following the win, Wrexham goalkeeping coach Aidan Davison approached the camera with a sheet of paper. Listed on the paper were five Notts County players and their preferred side when taking a penalty.

Unfortunately for County's Cedwyn Scott, his name was third on the list, which told Foster to dive to his right should he step up for a spot kick. The 40-year-old duly did, sparking spectacular scenes at the Racehorse Ground as he saved Scott's penalty in the 96th minute of the game.

Wrexham are now three points above Notts County in the table with a game in hand. Only the top team in the National League is promoted, with the Red Dragons in control with just four games remaining in the season.

Following the game, Foster shared his jubilation to BBC Sport Wales.

"I've never done that before, never saved a penalty last minute to win the game," he said. "So that's just vindicated my decision to come out and carry on playing.

"Honestly, that was just back and forth and back and forth and 1-0 down at half time, then 2-1 up and I'm thinking 'come on, just see it out now boys, we've got 20 minutes to go, see it out' and they score straightaway.

"And it's a bit nervy; we get the goal again and then managed to hold on, you know, the penalty - that feeling of saving that penalty. I'm 40 years old and I got cramp in my calf when I made the save... but it was a special moment."