Ben Yedder makes Sevilla move

Sevilla have confirmed the imminent arrival of Wissam Ben Yedder from Toulouse for a fee believed to be in the region of €9 million.

The Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan side have already strengthened their attack with Luciano Vietto from Atletico Madrid, with Kevin Gameiro moving in the opposite direction, and they are now set to add Ben Yedder to their ranks.

The 25-year-old will sign a five-year contract with Sevilla upon completion of his medical.

Ben Yedder joined Toulouse from Alfortville in 2010 and has since developed into an important first-team member at the Ligue 1 side.

He scored 17 goals in 35 Ligue 1 appearances last term and will now be looking to make a name for himself in LaLiga.

The former France Under-21 international becomes Sevilla's eighth signing of the close season after the previous capture of Vietto, Ganso, Franco Vazquez, Joaquin Correa, Matias Kranevitter, Pablo Sarabia and Hiroshi Kiyotake.