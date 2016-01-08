Ben Yedder Toulouse exit a possibility amid Premier League reports

Wissam Ben Yedder's suitors have been put on red alert after Toulouse head coach Dominique Arribage admitted the striker could be sold in January.

The French forward was linked with a move away from the Ligue 1 club in the previous transfer window after he scored 14 goals in 36 league appearances last term.

Ben Yedder has scored just four Ligue 1 goals so far this season but Premier League club Tottenham have been linked with his services, while West Ham are also thought to be interested.

Toulouse's domestic rivals Marseille are also reportedly circling, and Arribage is preparing for the possibility of losing the 25-year-old.

"With every game we have in January I will have several press conferences a week and every time I will get asked the question about Ben Yedder," he said at a news conference.

"I will say that I am very happy to have him in the squad. He is a powerful player and I want him to be with us as long as possible, but indeed there is a possibility that he leaves."