Benatia 'not good enough for Bayern' - Matthaus

Former Bayern Munich star Lothar Matthaus believes Medhi Benatia is not good enough to play for the Bundesliga champions, claiming the defender's characteristics do not suit coach Pep Guardiola's philosophy.

The Morocco international joined Bayern from Roma in August 2014 for an initial fee of €26 million, signed to partner Jerome Boateng at centre-back.

The 28-year-old has been struggling to live up to the high expectations at the Allianz Arena and Matthaus feels the time has already come for him to move on.

"Bayern have been looking for a second Boateng for a number of years now," Matthaus told Sport Bild.

"Holger Badstuber has been injured too often to be a reliable partner for Boateng at the back. Javi Martinez could fill that position, but he has been unavailable due to injury for quite some time as well.

"Bayern signed Benatia from Roma because of all the injuries in defence. It is now becoming clear that Benatia is not good enough for Bayern, though.

"He lacks the ability to play for Bayern. They hugely overpaid for him. He is a decent stopper, who is strong in the air and in the duels. But he lacks the technical skills needed for Guardiola's style of play.

"He is by no means the quick defender Bayern need under Guardiola."