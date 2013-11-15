Benatia: Roma are not Serie A favourites

The Italian capital club are top of the table after winning 10 and drawing two of their first 12 games.

But champions Juventus are hot on their heels, just a point behind in second place, and Napoli are four points adrift of Rudi Garcia's side.

And Benatia knows Roma will have their work cut out to stay at the summit.

The Morocco international told Sky Sport Italia: "We're not favourites for the Scudetto, our principal objective this season is to get this team back into European competition.

"If anything more than that is possible then we'll do that, but Juventus and Napoli will fight until the end and we'll have to duel with them.

"Juventus have been the strongest team in Italy for three years.

"They are a great side, they have a complete squad and a quality one.

"They'll do well in the Champions League as well."