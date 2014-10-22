Bender pleased with Leverkusen effort

Leverkusen moved to the top of UEFA Champions League Group C with a routine success at BayArena that came thanks to second-half goals from Giulio Donati and Kyriakos Papadopoulos.

Brazilian full-back Wendell was sent off with 11 minutes to play in a fractious affair but Leverkusen avoided a late scare to secure maximum points.

And Bender - deputising as captain for the injured Simon Rolfes - was pleased with his team's display.

"Today we have been very disciplined right from the start," he said.

"It was a very tough game. But in the end, we really deserved the win."

Leverkusen visit Zenit in two weeks' time for their next fixture in Europe's premier club competition.