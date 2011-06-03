Bendtner confirms intention to leave Arsenal
By Gregg Davies
Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner has reiterated his desire to leave Emirates Stadium this summer.
The Danish international played a bit-part role for the Gunners last season making just 17 league appearances, many of them from the substitutes' bench, scoring two top flight goals.
"I have decided 100 percent that I must leave Arsenal," he told sporten.dk. "I've considered this for a long time and was quite clear when I arrived at my decision.
"It doesn't feel particularly strange to not know what my future holds - I'm quite calm and confident that I'll be fine at a new club.
"I'm fully focused on Saturday's game [with Denmark] for now, because it is incredibly important, but after the international is over I may focus more directly on my future. [But] I am sure I could easily go on holiday without having to panic about it.
“I'm looking to relax, mentally, after a season that was not what I hoped for or expected."
Bendtner is currently on international duty with Denmark, who play fellow Euro 2012 hopefuls Iceland on Saturday.
By Ben McAleer
