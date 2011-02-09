Bendtner coy on Arsenal future

The Danish international has struggled to work his way up the pecking order with the Gunners this term, making only eight Premier League appearances so far.

With summer signing Marouane Chamakh and Robin van Persie often preferred by Emirates Stadium supremo Arsene Wenger, the lack of first team football has left Bendtner disillusioned about his future.

Although the front-man refused to affirm his future intentions, he did fuel speculation that a move away from London could be on the cards.

“I will play this season to the end as an Arsenal player and then make a decision on my status in the summer,” he said in the Daily Star.

The 23-year-old has left his options open, however, but attested that the decision on his future is his to make, adding: “If I’m still happy then I stay, otherwise we must see what will happen. I mean that I’m good enough to be in the line-up.”

Agitation from Bendtner in relation to his future at Emirates Stadium is sure to resonate amongst other clubs and raise rumours about possible destinations for the forward.

Bendtner has been linked with several European clubs in the past, but fresh reports regarding a move to German champions Bayern Munich have surfaced since the striker’s comments.

By Killian Woods