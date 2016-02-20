Bendtner fined by Wolfsburg over Mercedes Instagram photo

Nicklas Bendtner has been fined by Wolfsburg after posing next to a Mercedes car on his Instagram profile.

The Denmark international was disciplined as his club is owned by Mercedes' rival car manufacturer Volkswagen.

On my way to another session

A photo posted by Nicklas Bendtner (@bendtner3) on Feb 16, 2016 at 1:17pm PST

Coach Klaus Allofs confirmed that Bendtner has been given a "punishment" as a result of the post.

"It was carelessness," Allofs told reporters.

Bendtner, who was left out of Wolfsburg's squad for their 3-2 Champions League victory against Gent, was recently the subject of interest from Chinese clubs, his manager added.

"I can confirm that there were a few bids from China on Nicklas Bendtner in the Bundesliga winter break," said Allofs.

"But none of the inquiries was official enough that we so much as contemplating a transfer."