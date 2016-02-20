Bendtner fined by Wolfsburg over Mercedes Instagram photo
Wolfsburg have fined Nicklas Bendtner after the striker posted a photo on Instagram showing him posing next to a Mercedes car.
The Denmark international was disciplined as his club is owned by Mercedes' rival car manufacturer Volkswagen.
Coach Klaus Allofs confirmed that Bendtner has been given a "punishment" as a result of the post.
"It was carelessness," Allofs told reporters.
Bendtner, who was left out of Wolfsburg's squad for their 3-2 Champions League victory against Gent, was recently the subject of interest from Chinese clubs, his manager added.
"I can confirm that there were a few bids from China on Nicklas Bendtner in the Bundesliga winter break," said Allofs.
"But none of the inquiries was official enough that we so much as contemplating a transfer."
