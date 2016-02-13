Benfica 1 Porto 2: Herrera, Aboubakar crown memorable derby comeback

Porto came from behind to secure a 2-1 win at bitter rivals Benfica to reignite their title hopes in Portugal's Primeira Liga.

The hosts and two-time defending champions went ahead after 18 minutes at the Estadio de Luz through Greece forward Konstantinos Mitroglou, but Porto captain Hector Herrera hit back with a low drive from the edge of the penalty area 10 minutes later

Jose Peseiro's side completed the turnaround midway through the second half as Vincent Aboubakar powered into the Benfica area to finish clinically.

Veteran Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas made a magnificent stop at close quarters to stop Mitroglou netting an equaliser, meaning his side move to within three points of Benfica.

Sporting CP will open up a three point advantage over the champions if they are victorious at Nacional on Saturday.