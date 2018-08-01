Benfica 2 Lyon 3: Terrier gives dogged Ligue 1 side late win

Benfica's fine second-half fightback was ultimately for nothing as Martin Terrier got the decisive late goal in Lyon's 3-2 International Champions Cup victory on Wednesday.

Rui Vitoria's men trailed 2-0 at the interval and battled back admirably, playing some fine football at times, but a lapse in concentration seven minutes from the end allowed Terrier to bundle home for the Ligue 1 side.

Although Benfica looked bright in the first half, luck was not on their side as they struck the post twice and were then punished just before the break, as Marcelo scored with a towering header which was soon followed up a stylish Bertrand Traore finish.

But Benfica put Lyon under relentless pressure in the second half and, although Pizzi became the third player to strike the upright for the Portuguese side just after the restart, he soon pulled one back and a Marcelo own goal remarkably restored parity with 64 minutes played.

Mariano Diaz appeared to waste Lyon's best opportunity to hit back when he struck the frame of the goal just after the equaliser, but luckily Terrier was alert in the 83rd minute, steering home Maxwel Cornet's cut-back to give Lyon the win.

It's all over at the Estádio Algarve and it's who emerge with a win, beating 3-2 in the .Final score brought to you by August 1, 2018

Benfica enjoyed a positive start in Faro and looked particularly lively on the left, as Gedson Fernandes was released in behind Kenny Tete before shooting straight at Mathieu Gorgelin from a tight angle.

By contrast, Lyon appeared toothless and Memphis Depay let his frustrations show in the 24th minute when he was booked for shoving the referee after being clipped by Franco Cervi.

Benfica were unlucky to not take the lead soon after – Eduardo Salvio beating Jeremy Morel with a stepover and seeing his right-footed drive come back off the post.

But Lyon finally came to life after a refreshment break, making the most of the post denying Andre Almeida, as Marcelo's header found the net in the 40th minute.

And Traore made it 2-0 just before the break, caressing a gorgeous 20-yard strike into the bottom-left corner.

Benfica took charge at the start of the second period and hit the post for a third time early on – Pizzi latching on to Almeida's clever backheel and blasting against the woodwork.

The Portugal international found his range just prior to the hour-mark, however, receiving Salvio's defence-splitting pass 12 yards out and coolly beating Gorgelin.

Benfica's comeback was complete five minutes later when Marcelo deflected Andrija Zivkovic's left-wing cross past the helpless Gorgelin, though Lyon nearly restored the lead with their next attack – Mariano hitting the post from an acute angle.

84’ GGOOOAALLL ! Maxwel Cornet fait parler sa vitesse et centre fort devant le but. Martin Terrier reprend le ballon victorieusement ! 2-3 August 1, 2018

The match looked destined for penalties as things progressed, but Terrier had other things in mind, reacting quicker than his marker late on to turn Cornet's low ball beyond Odisseas Vlachodimos.