Benfica opt for Vitoria after Jesus exit

Benfica have reached an agreement with Rui Vitoria to become their new coach on a three-year deal following Jorge Jesus' decision to leave for Sporting.

Jesus called time on his six-year stay at the Estadio da Luz last week - taking the reins at rivals Sporting - with Vitoria widely expected to replace him after four years with Vitoria Guimaraes.

Vitoria is a former youth coach at Benfica and during his final season with Guimaraes led the club to fifth place in the Primeira Liga and UEFA Europa League football.

Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira denied last week that a pre-contract agreement had been signed with Vitoria, but the club released a statement confirming the move on Thursday.

"Benfica announces that it has reached agreement in principle with the coach Rui Vitoria for a contract to take effect for the next three seasons," read the statement.