Benfica president rules out Luisao departure

The Serie A champions were reportedly eager to lure the Brazilian defender to Turin before the transfer window closes at the end of this month.

But Benfica supremo Vieira has stated that Juve would be wasting their time making an offer for the 33-year-old, who has outlined his intention to spend the rest of his career with the Primeira Liga champions.

Vieira told Benfica TV: "Luisao to Juventus? It is not true.

"If they want to discuss it with us, they will. Luisao has already said he wants to end his career with us."

Luisao joined Benfica from Cruzeiro in 2003 and has made over 250 appearances for the Lisbon giants.