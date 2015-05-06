Benitez agent to meet with De Laurentiis
Rafael Benitez's future as Napoli coach could soon become clearer as his agent prepares for talks with president Aurelio De Laurentiis.
Benitez's future with the Serie A outfit has been up in the air for some time, while recent reports have linked him with potential managerial opportunities at Newcastle United and West Ham.
A banner bearing the words 'Rodgers out Rafa in' was flown above Anfield at the weekend, with some fans calling on Benitez to return to former club Liverpool.
However, the 55-year-old insists, ahead of Thursday's UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg against Dnipro, that his focus remains on guiding Napoli to a first European final since 1989.
"The chairman knows my thoughts and he will speak with my agent," he said. "But after 26 years, the most important thing is this semi-final.
"We know that the final goal is historic for us and for the fans.
"After 26 years, we have a historic opportunity, we have to focus our attentions on this."
