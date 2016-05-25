Benitez 'convinced' he can win trophies at Newcastle

Rafael Benitez is convinced he can win trophies with Newcastle United after deciding to stay at the club despite relegation from the Premier League.

Benitez signed a three-year contract in March in a deal that had a clause allowing him to leave Newcastle should they be relegated.

Despite finishing the season on a six-game unbeaten run, Benitez was unable to steer Newcastle to safety.

However, after talks with owner Mike Ashley, he has committed his future to the club - putting pen to paper on a new three-year contract at St James' Park.

And speaking in a media conference on Wednesday, Benitez said: "A lot of things contributed to my decision but the first thing was the fans and the stature of the club and the future.

"I have had a lot of advice from a lot of people but everyone in the north-east is behind the team. My family also told me to stay.

"I am sure we can be where we belong again. But we must work hard - but it's not easy.

"For me it's a challenge. I have a reputation, I have won trophies and now it's time for a project. I can see the possibilities.

"I am convinced we can go up next season. I am convinced we can win trophies - that's why I am sitting here."

Newcastle confirmed Benitez will have day-to-day responsibility over all football matters and the Spaniard insisted he is under no pressure to sell any players.

"Football business, I will have responsibility. But [the] main thing for me is that I will have a strong team and a winning team," he said.



"I have the assurances that if I don't want to sell any players, I don't need to sell anyone."