Benitez: Cup success Napoli's main priority

Jorginho has already arrived this month, but the former Verona playmaker is the only addition Benitez has been able to confirm.

With a cup clash against Lazio on Wednesday to prepare for, the Spaniard is focused on booking a place in the semi-finals rather than bringing in new faces, but remains confident signings will be made.

"I have spoken with the president and I am convinced that we'll make some moves," he told Radio Kiss Kiss.

"We're working on a few things. There are about 2,000 names being mentioned in the newspapers, but I know who we're after.

"I'll be happy when the window closes on Friday, but I'll be even happier if we beat Lazio tomorrow.

"The Coppa Italia is a goal of ours, and a win tomorrow would see us go a step closer to that goal.

"At the moment we're close to the big teams at the top of the table. We're all very positive about the future, because these lads are all the right age, with plenty of room for growth."