Benitez eyes Premier League return

After parting ways with the Anfield outfit last summer, Benitez immediately found new employment with Inter Milan who were seeking an experienced replacement for the outgoing Jose Mourinho. However, Benitez endured a turbulent time at the Giuseppe Meazza.

A combination of poor domestic form and bad relations with players and fans alike resulted in Benitez attracting few admirers in Serie A and an end to his tenure as Inter boss after just six months.

But despite being deemed surplus to requirements in his last two managerial positions, the Spaniard is ready to try his luck again.

"I am trying to be ready, I am watching as many games as I can but in a different way as you are not under pressure and you do not need to prepare for the next game. I am still analysing games at the moment. If I have good offers abroad it would be OK but my priority is to return to the Premier League," he told Yahoo!

Benitez believes England has a more liberal attitude towards managers.

"I think that the people have more respect and are more patient. You can build and prepare a team and work better with younger players. You have more time overall. In Italy or Spain you have one or two weeks and everything can change."

Visit the Dugout www.yahoo.co.uk/dugout for new interviews every week with England’s top football managers.

By Killian Woods