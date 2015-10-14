Benitez hails record-breaking Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's hunger to break records shows no sign of easing, according to Real Madrid boss Rafael Benitez.

Ronaldo picked up the Golden Shoe award on Tuesday to mark his achievement of being the top goalscorer in European football in the 2014-15 season.

The Portugal striker claimed the trophy for the fourth time in his career after netting 48 times for Madrid in La Liga to edge out Barcelona rival Lionel Messi and Manchester City star Sergio Aguero.

Benitez was full of praise for Ronaldo and suggested the former Manchester United man would go on to set more landmarks in the coming years.

He told Real Madrid TV: "When a player wins one of these trophies it is a big achievement, but to win four at this level means that behind it all is a lot of hard work, perseverance, an eagerness to succeed and, as he has said so himself, other people helping out.

"These numbers, figures and trophy wins are extremely difficult to achieve and they show that he is a very persistent player who possesses that inner drive to better himself which sets him apart.

"Whenever you have a player who scores so many goals, the team are going to win more games. He spoke clearly and thanked his team-mates. He's aware of how big a role they play for him and all the success he is enjoying.

"Cristiano is continuing to set new records. Obviously we're talking about a player with a lot of talent and quality. We're talking about a player who is not only smashing records, but who is still hungry for more, full of ambition and capable of improving on his figures even further."

Ronaldo faces stiff competition from the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Aguero and Messi in the race for the 2015-16 Golden Shoe.

Lewandowski leads the way with 12 for Bayern Munich.