Benitez hints at further squad rotation

In-form duo Marek Hamsik and Jose Callejon began Napoli's 2-0 win over Atalanta on the bench on Saturday.

Now, the Spaniard has hinted that he may change things further for the visit of the Bundesliga leaders.

"Of course the match against Borussia Dortmund is going to be very difficult, but I know that a win is very important to increase the self-confidence of each player," the former Inter coach said.

"We still have many matches to play and the possibility to use 18 players out of 23-24, which is going to be very useful in this championship."

Benitez added that the win, which maintained Napoli's 100 per cent record and kept them top of Serie A, was a sign of the strength within his squad.

"The whole team won, not one player or another, but the whole squad," he said.

"The most important thing for me... is that the whole squad won and we lined up players who are going to play an important role during this championship."