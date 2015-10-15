Benitez: I fought for Ramos to stay

Real Madrid coach Rafael Benitez insisted there is no rift between himself and Sergio Ramos, claiming he fought more than anyone to keep the defender in Spain.

Ramos was the subject of interest from Premier League giants Manchester United throughout the transfer window before opting to sign a new five-year contract at Madrid in August.

Benitez criticised Ramos following Madrid's 1-1 draw against rivals Atletico Madrid on October 4 but said there has been no falling out.

Ramos was guilty of giving away a penalty against Atletico, but looks set to retain his starting spot against Levante in La Liga on Saturday.

"I fought more than anyone for Ramos to stay," Benitez told Onda Cero.

"There are absolutely no problems between us. He's our captain, an outstanding footballer and he has to keep showing that."

"I'm surprised by the number of stories they make up. We have a great dressing room and there is a very good, relaxed and healthy atmosphere amongst the players."

He added: "I don't have a problem with any player in the squad."