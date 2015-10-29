Benitez: Navas doubtful for Las Palmas

Keylor Navas could be rested for Las Palmas' visit to Real Madrid this weekend after Rafael Benitez confirmed the goalkeeper had a muscle problem.

Navas has established himself as first-choice at Santiago Bernabeu this season after the departure of Iker Casillas, and the failed move for Manchester United's David de Gea.

Madrid's pursuit of De Gea could have seen Navas leave the Spanish capital, but he has instead been an ever-present under Benitez this season.

However, his 100 per cent appearance record could end on Saturday as Benitez considers handing Kiko Casilla his first appearance since moving from Espanyol.

"It's true Keylor Navas is playing well, but if he has a muscle strain and we have to keep him under wraps then that's not a problem," Benitez told Spanish radio station RNE. "Maybe Casilla will play against Palmas.

"I have total confidence in Kiko Casilla and when he has to play I'll use him.

"If he has to play against Las Palmas, then so be it and that's that. If he has to play against Paris Saint-Germain and Sevilla, then play he will."