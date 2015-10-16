Benitez: People want to destabilise Real Madrid

Rafael Benitez believes there are people who want to unsettle Real Madrid by creating false stories.

Suggestions of rifts between himself and key players, such as Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo, have surrounded the club throughout the international break.

But Benitez claims such rumours are untrue.

Speaking at his media conference ahead of Saturday's game against Levante, Benitez commented: "There are some people who do not want things to go well for Real Madrid and who want to destabilise us.

"Stories about controversies get made up, spread and can confuse even the most ardent Real Madrid fans. People believe things that aren't true."

Earlier this week, Gareth Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett claimed his client's personality clashes with Cristiano Ronaldo, while also aiming a dig at the Portugal star's activities off the pitch.

However, Benitez disregarded Barnett's comments and emphasised the positive atmosphere at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"The players are competitive and get on well together," he added.

"Obviously some are closer than others for certain reasons, like [Luka] Modric and [Mateo] Kovacic or [Karim] Benzema and [Raphael] Varane, but there are no problems here. I can't control what agents say, though.

"The atmosphere within the squad is very good and the players get on well.

"We have to pull together and the players know that. We're focused on our targets."