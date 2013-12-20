Benitez predicts busy January for Napoli

The Naples-based club sit third in the Serie A after an impressive start to the season, but are still eight points behind leaders Juventus.

And in a bid to catch the reigning champions, Benitez wants to strengthen his options.

"I am certainly expecting something from the market," Benitez said.

"Let us see what we are capable of doing.

"We, as a team, always give our maximum to win games and if a trophy arrives then we will be happy.

"Our objective is to never give up and get to the end of the season charged up."

Napoli travel to Cagliari on Saturday as they look to enter the mid-season break on the back of a third successive win in all competitions.