Benitez: Real did not disrespect Granada

Real Madrid coach Rafael Benitez insisted his team did not underestimate Granada, who felt they were disrespected by the Spanish giants.

Karim Benzema's 55th-minute goal was all that separated the two teams as Real claimed a hard-fought 1-0 win in La Liga action at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

It was not the scoreline Real fans had expected, after a tweet was sent from the club's official twitter account asking supporters how many goals would be scored in Madrid.

Jose Ramon Sandoval took exception to the pre-match tweet but opposing boss Benitez denied Real treated Granada lightly.

"Real Madrid did not underestimate Granada," Benitez said.

"I have been saying it since the pre-match press conference and I said it to my players; I warned them of Granada's strengths."

Sandoval had earlier fronted reporters in the Spanish capital, clearly aggravated by Real's actions on social media in the lead up to the match.

"I want to win, win, win and win. It was difficult to come to the Bernabeu when everyone was underestimating Granada, including Real Madrid on their website," he said.

"They asked fans to bet on how many goals they'd score against us. They showed us a lack of respect. After all the talk this week about the 9-1, we managed to put in a great performance."











