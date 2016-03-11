Benitez replaces McClaren at Newcastle: How Twitter reacted

Trending

A host of football figures have rushed to give their verdict on Rafael Bentiez's arrival at Newcastle United.

Premier League strugglers Newcastle United have appointed former Real Madrid boss Rafael Benitez as their new manager on a three-year deal.

Benitez, who has also previously managed Napoli, replaces Steve McClaren, who was sacked earlier on Friday after nine months in the job, and is tasked with preserving his new club's top-flight status with them sitting 19th, one point adrift of safety.

Benitez, who was sacked at Madrid in January, has been itching to return to the Premier League after a six-year spell at Liverpool, with whom he won the Champions League in 2005 and the FA Cup a year later, and a six-month interim role at Chelsea, which resulted in him landing the 2013 Europa League title.

Here, we look at how the football world and other famous figures have reacted to the news on Twitter: