Benitez rubbishes 'lies' about Ronaldo relationship

Real Madrid coach Rafael Benitez is tired of reports suggesting a rift with superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Benitez has repeatedly denied reports of a rift with Ronaldo, whose relationship with team-mate Gareth Bale has also been questioned.

But the Spanish coach is sick of the talks of a rift, labelling reports he no longer speaks to Ronaldo as lies.

"There are good journalists and others whose interests are against Real. We all make mistakes but not like the false news reported," Benitez told esRadio.

"They say that I have problems with Ronaldo and that I do not speak with him. Lies. I speak with him every day."

As for Ronaldo and Bale, Benitez said the duo had no problems.

"Cristiano and Bale get along just fine," he said.

"The most important thing in all this is that they have a common goal - to help Real win."

Benitez added: "The biggest advantage of having a player like Cristiano is that he gives you 50 goals a season.

"While they keep coming I am calm."

Despite sitting unbeaten and top of La Liga, and with two wins from as many games in the Champions League, Benitez has been criticised.

Madrid are the top-scoring team in the league with 18 and have conceded the least with two, but Benitez's critics say he is too defensive.

"I'm a defensive coach they say but when [we] state the numbers of shots on target and goals, that is forgotten," he said.