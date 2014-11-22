Benitez rules out Liverpool return

The Spaniard's deal as Napoli head coach expires in June and talks on a new contract are on hold.

Benitez still has family on Merseyside having enjoyed a six-year spell as Liverpool manager between 2004 and 2010, leading the club to the UEFA Champions League title in 2005.

Liverpool have made an underwhelming start to the season and have just 14 points after 11 matches.

Subsequently there have been rumblings that the club may look to replace Brendan Rodgers in the Anfield dugout, but Benitez - who visited Liverpool during the international break - insists he is not considering leaving his post at the Stadio San Paolo.

"If I go to Liverpool, everyone says I'm going back there, even if it's just to visit my family," he said. "The fans respect me here and I am happy, there is a team that can grow and I am concentrating on that.

"We decided along with the president to put back any discussion of the contract renewal, although I don't know when we'll meet up."

A run of eight games without defeat has helped Napoli back into title contention in Serie A and they sit seven points adrift of leaders Juventus in third.

But Benitez is determined to remain grounded and insists his immediate focus is on Sunday's clash with Cagliari.

"[We want] to win every game, though I don't think that is possible," he added. "I think ambitions and objectives should be one match at a time. We must concentrate on Cagliari and that is all."