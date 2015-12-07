Benitez tight-lipped on Lewandowski to Real rumours

Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski continues to be linked with a big-money move to Real Madrid, but Rafael Benitez had no interest in discussing the possibility of the in-form striker making the switch to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Poland international Lewandowski has been in sensational form for Bayern this season and has plundered 14 Bundesliga goals in as many games for the champions and has 20 in all competitions.

Speculation gathered pace that Liga giants Real were planning to swoop for the former Borussia Dortmund striker after the player's agent was reportedly in attendance as Real beat Getafe 4-1 in La Liga on Saturday.

However, Benitez kept his cards close to his chest when questioned on the subject ahead of Real's final Champions League group stage fixture against Malmo.

"Lewandowski? This is a press conference about the Champions League game," he said. "I won't comment on that."

Madrid have already booked their spot in the Champions League knockout stages ahead of Tuesday's contest with Malmo.

It was hoped that centre-back Sergio Ramos would be able to feature having missed the past four matches with a shoulder injury, but Benitez confirmed the Spain star is still absent.

"Ramos is not ready for the game," he added. "I think he will be ready for the game versus Villarreal [on Sunday]."