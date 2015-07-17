Benitez tight-lipped on Real target De Gea

Real Madrid coach Rafael Benitez was tight-lipped on transfer target David de Gea, preferring to discuss his plans for Keylor Navas.

Real are desperate to sign Madrid native De Gea following the loss of iconic goalkeeper Iker Casillas to Porto, but Manchester United are refusing to part with the Spain international unless their demands are met.

With negotiations seemingly at a standstill, there are suggestions Real may wait until the end of the 2015-16 season to sign De Gea, who will then be available as a free agent.

Benitez, though, did not wish to elaborate on the growing speculation in Melbourne on Friday.

"De Gea is not our player at the moment and that is not our subject at the moment," Benitez told reporters as Real prepare to kick off their pre-season against Roma in the International Champions Cup on Saturday.

"We have some great goalkeepers here at Real Madrid. Navas is our number one at the moment. I have spoken to him. He is more experienced than our other keepers so he is at the front."

De Gea is not the only keeper on Real's radar, with Espanyol keeper Kiko Casilla close to making the move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real have already had one offer rejected for the 28-year-old, however the La Liga giants are believed to be on the verge of sealing a deal worth around €6million.

"If we have more competition for positions it only means the group and that position gets stronger," Benitez added.

"It is very hard to bring in players. We are not just competing with a player but with many clubs. All clubs have resources. It is not just the case of a player becoming available."