Benitez undecided on Napoli future

Napoli coach Rafael Benitez said he is still unsure where his future lies, though a lot rests on next week's meeting with club president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Out of contract at the end of the season, Benitez is tipped to leave Naples, with Sampdoria coach Sinisa Mihajlovic reportedly in talks to take the reins.

Benitez wants Napoli, who advanced to the UEFA Europa League semi-finals on Thursday via a 6-3 aggregate victory over Wolfsburg, to reinvest in the squad before he makes a decision on his future.

"I am waiting. We will speak in a few days, I want to know what his plans are for the future and if he feels I am a part of those plans," Benitez said following Thursday's 2-2 draw. "Nothing has changed, so I am still waiting to see the business plan.

"Next week if he shows me the business plan and it is positive, then we can continue together. Otherwise we'll work and look at other possibilities.

"I have always said that what Aurelio has done here is fantastic. Now we have reached a point where it is difficult to take that extra step up, but it's important for the fans to see their team do well in Europe.

"The supporters want to win titles and play in the Champions League. We're still in the running for a top-three finish in Serie A and now must concentrate on the game with Sampdoria [on Sunday]."

Napoli will face either Sevilla, Fiorentina or Dnipro in the semis of the Europa League, while the club are fourth in Serie A with seven matches remaining.