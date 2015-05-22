Benitez would be 'happy' to manage Real - agent

The agent of Rafael Benitez - Manuel Garcia Quilon - revealed his client "would be truly happy" to manage Real Madrid amid growing reports of an off-season departure from Napoli.

Benitez's future in Naples has been clouded for some time, with Sampdoria coach Sinisa Mihajlovic tipped to replace the Spaniard, who has emerged as a contender to move to Real.

Carlo Ancelotti is expected to leave the Santiago Bernabeu following a trophyless season in Madrid, a place where Benitez worked as a player (Real Castilla 1974-81) and coach (Real B 1993-95).

And while Quilon told Spanish TV channel Cuatro "at the moment there is nothing, it's all just general rumours" he said the two-time La Liga-winning coach with Valencia would be open to a return to the Spanish capital.

"Rafa was a Real Madrid player, he is from Madrid and was a coach of their B Team, so I doubt anyone would be unhappy with that history," Quilon said.

"I am not inside his head but I think he would be truly happy to manage Real Madrid one day."

Benitez, who's Napoli remain in the hunt for UEFA Champions League qualification with two matches left in Serie A this season, guided Valencia to La Liga titles in 2001-02 and 2003-04, while he also won the UEFA Cup during his spell at the Mestalla.