'Benny V' nets Tottenham deal

Tottenham's tried and trusted method of announcing player contract renewals was used twice on Friday, but only one of those pictured on Twitter will be turning out for Mauricio Pochettino's men this season.

Kyle Walker committed his future to Spurs until 2021 early in the day, following in the footsteps of Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli, Eric Dier and Danny Rose in agreeing new deals at White Hart Lane.

The news was accompanied by the now obligatory picture on Twitter of Spurs boss Pochettino with his arm around the player in question.

NEW CONTRACT: We are delighted to announce that has signed a new contract with the Club which will run until 2021. September 23, 2016

The Tweet prompted a tongue-in-cheek reply from user Benny V imploring Spurs to "announce MY new contract".

The London cub duly obliged, superimposing Benny V's Twitter picture on to a photo with Pochettino.