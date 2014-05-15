Bent tips Fulham to bounce back next season

The Craven Cottage outfit changed manager twice during the 2013-14 campaign before ending the season in 19th - four points adrift of safety.

But Bent, who spent the season on loan at the club from Aston Villa, believes Fulham have the talent to push for promotion next season.

"There are some fantastic youngsters coming through here," he told the club's official website. "You’ve got the likes of Moussa Dembele, you’ve got Patrick Roberts, who both impressed in the FA Youth Cup Final.

"So I think definitely the future does look bright for Fulham and hopefully those players will come through next season and show what they’re about.

"It’s just so disappointing because nobody ever wants to go down. It’s not a nice experience when a team gets relegated, but hopefully the club can bounce back next season and only be out of the Premier League for one year.

"It’s been a case of us not having been good enough this season on some occasions but the important thing is to bounce back up as quick as possible. You don’t want to be stuck in the Championship for a couple of years because it makes it more difficult to come back up."

Bent made just 11 Premier League starts during his time at the club.