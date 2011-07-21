Bent: Villa have talent to cover loss of stars

Young and Downing chipped in with a combined 14 goals and 20 assists in the Premier League last season, helping Villa to an eventual ninth-placed finish after a poor start to the campaign.

But Bent believes there are other players in the West Midlands side's squad who can help fill the creative void.

"While they will be a miss, we have got other good players,' he said in the Daily Mail.

"Marc Albrighton is coming through – he had a tremendous season last season and he is only going to improve.

"Stephen Ireland is going to be a like a new signing. He's had a difficult past couple of years but he's already shown in training since he's been back how good a player he is.

"Stephen Warnock has been flying in training and I'm sure the new manager has ideas up his sleeve who he wants to bring in and they will help me score goals.

"But I've always found a way of scoring, regardless of the service."

And Bent revealed his aim for the season is to score those goals to bring success to Villa - and secure himself a place in Fabio Capello's squad for next summer's European Championships, should England qualify.

The striker missed the cut for last summer's World Cup, and is determined to be on the plane this time round.

"Nothing, I don't think, will ever make up for [missing the World Cup]. But to play in the Euros would be absolutely fantastic and if I'm still about I'll hopefully play in the next World Cup too."