Bentancur is like Pogba - Barros Schelotto

Boca Juniors coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto feels Juventus-bound midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur is very similar to Manchester United ace Paul Pogba.

The Uruguayan youngster is regarded as one of the most exciting prospects in the game and Juve recently confirmed their intention to use their option to buy the 19-year-old.

Barros Schelotto feels the Juventus faithful have every reason to be excited about the imminent arrival of Bentancur and has likened him to former fans' favourite Pogba, who left Turin for United during the close-season.

"Bentancur is like a Uruguayan Pogba," he told Tuttosport.

"He is a young guy, but he is very talented. He is a midfielder with excellent technique, good runs and someone who is very intelligent. He is physically strong and good in the air. His characteristics are very much like those of Pogba.

"Rodrigo is a very versatile midfielder. I often use him as the more attacking midfielder in a 4-2-3-1, but he can play in a number of positions in midfield."