Bentancur undergoes Juventus medical

Boca Juniors midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur is undergoing a medical with Juventus ahead of his proposed move to the Serie A champions.

Juventus had an option to sign the 19-year-old for a set fee of €9.4 million to be exercised before April 20, 2017, as part of the deal that saw Carlos Tevez move in the opposite direction in July 2015.

Chief executive Giuseppe Marotta recently stated they planned to use their option to buy Bentancur and they are now set to act on that promise.

Bentancur came through the ranks of the Boca youth academy and made his first-team debut in April 2015, going on to establish himself as an important squad member.

Rodrigo checks in at ahead of a proposed move to from . April 3, 2017

Boca coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto recently described Bentancur as "the Uruguayan Pogba" because of their similar characteristics in midfield.

Bentancur was part of Uruguay's victorious South American Under-20 Championship side in February.