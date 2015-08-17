Benteke delighted to open Liverpool account

Liverpool striker Christian Benteke was delighted to open his account for the club in Monday's 1-0 win against Bournemouth, despite the controversial circumstances surrounding his goal.

The Belgian - signed from Aston Villa during the close-season - latched onto a Jordan Henderson cross to convert after 26 minutes, but Philippe Coutinho should have been flagged for offside having made his own failed attempt to connect.

"It's a great [home] debut for myself and for the team," Benteke told Sky Sports. "The most important thing, though, is the three points.

"[For the goal] I just said in my mind to keep going and you never know the ball can come into your feet.

"I was there in the right position and I am happy.

"It's a great feeling and it's important for the confidence for the next game."