Benteke to have scan on hamstring problem

Liverpool striker Christian Benteke will undergo an MRI scan to determine the extent of his hamstring injury.

Benteke sustained the problem during the first half of Liverpool's 1-1 Premier League draw against Norwich City on Sunday.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday's League Cup third-round tie with Carlisle United, first-team coach Gary McAllister confirmed the Belgium international would go for further assessment.

McAllister also praised Danny Ings, who came on as a replacement for Benteke and scored his first goal since moving to Liverpool from Burnley in June.

"Christian is going to have an MRI scan today," McAllister said on Tuesday. "Hopefully we'll find out [about] the problem. He's got a little problem on his hamstring.

"Danny Ings came on and it was really refreshing to see his performance.

"I think, if you'd seen him every day since he arrived here at the training ground, if there's anyone that deserved a goal it was Danny.

"He's been working his socks off. It's not by fluke, it's by pure hard work that he managed to get that chance and finish it so well. He's been working hard at his game."

Daniel Sturridge played for 63 minutes against Norwich on his return following hip surgery and McAllister acknowledged that the England striker's workload must be managed carefully.

The Scot added: "The medical guys are aware of Daniel's situation. Over the season he's a player that they've got to really look after.

"But it's a plus to have him back and around the first team. He's a quality player, he brings something a little bit different."