Benteke out of Bournemouth tie

Liverpool striker Christian Benteke will miss Wednesday's League Cup fourth-round clash with AFC Bournemouth at Anfield due to a knee injury.

The Belgium international made his return from a hamstring problem in the Europa League draw with Rubin Kazan last week before scoring in his side's Premier League clash with Southampton on Sunday - a match that ended 1-1.

However, a knee strain will rule Benteke out of Wednesday's cup clash, with manager Jurgen Klopp also unable to call on Daniel Sturridge.

The England man has not featured for Klopp yet, sustaining a knee problem prior to the 0-0 draw with Tottenham earlier this month.

Sturridge also missed the bulk of last season with hip and thigh problems but has scored twice in three league appearances this term.