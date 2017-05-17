Benzema accuses Valbuena of 'inventing' stories over sex-tape scandal

France outcast Karim Benzema has hit out at Mathieu Valbuena for continuing to tell lies, which are driving the Real Madrid star crazy.

Benzema has been in the international wilderness, not considered for Euro 2016 selection by coach Didier Deschamps, after being charged in connection with an alleged attempt to blackmail fellow France international Valbuena over a sex tape.

As the scandal lingers on, Benzema – preparing for a second successive Champions League final with defending champions Madrid – is growing frustrated by the 32-year-old Lyon winger.

"There's really something wrong with him! …It's all part of his story," Benzema told L'Equipe. "When I hear him say that he's ready to play with me again. To hear him at the beginning, I'm a scum, I threatened him, I scared him, all you can invent … And now he wants to play with me!

"He said he would not have lodged a complaint if he knew I was involved in the story. For more than a year and a half I'm his worst enemy, a bad guy, a thug, I have to be punished, dragged in the mud, my name and that of my family, in the dirt."

Benzema continued: "It has been almost two years since I was forbidden to see my best friend [Karim Zenati], if not we go to prison, and he is quiet, but he must stop his crap, and I do not know why he keeps talking about me already.

"I am his enemy, I wanted to take money from him, he really has to stop inventing, it makes me mad to keep on lying! Sex tape, he just had to tell the truth about what really happened, and he would not have had all of this."