Benzema gets green light for Wolfsburg clash

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says Karim Benzema has fully recovered from the hamstring problem that kept him out of the 4-0 La Liga win over Eibar at the weekend and could feature in the Champions League encounter with Wolfsburg.

The France international picked up the knock in the first leg of the quarter-final tie with the Bundesliga outfit, when he was forced off shortly before the half-time whistle.

Zidane will be able to count on Benzema on Tuesday, though, as Madrid look to overturn a 2-0 first-leg defeat.

"Benzema is fully recovered from his injury," Zidane said of his compatriot.

"He is ready to play against Wolfsburg. He is part of the squad, feeling well and focused on the task ahead of us."

Madrid need at least two goals in order to reach the semi-finals, but they cannot afford to solely focus on attacking and Zidane has highlighted the importance of Brazilian midfielder Casemiro.

"Casemiro is a player who gives the team balance," Zidane added.

"He gives us something extra defensively, not only when we are defending, but also in possession.

"We need him to reach the next round. He thinks a lot about his role on the pitch."