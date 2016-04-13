Benzema 'hoping for good news' ahead of crunch Euro 2016 meeting

Karim Benzema says it would be dream to represent France at Euro 2016 and is "hoping for good news" with head coach Didier Deschamps and FFF President Noel Le Graet set to discuss his situation at a meeting on Wednesday.

With an investigation into his part in the alleged blackmail attempt of France team-mate Mathieu Valbuena, and after the emergence of claims last week that he was called as a witness as part of a money laundering case, Benzema's return to the national squad for the Euros remains the subject of intense speculation.

The tournament begins in June, with hosts France joint favourites for the title along with world champions Germany.

Benzema has scored 25 goals in 29 appearances for Real Madrid this season and has 27 goals from 81 caps in a France career he is desperate to resume at the Euros, having not played at international level since last October.

The striker told BeIN Sports: "We will see what the president says. My state of mind is calm and peaceful. I hope that the news will be good.

"The France team, as I say all the time, is close to my heart. Playing in a competition at home - any player dreams of doing that.

"Personally I am [committed]. I play for the biggest club in the world and I am fighting every day to earn my place."