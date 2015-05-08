Benzema in line for Real return

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is in line to return from a knee injury on Saturday as Real Madrid welcome Valencia to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Frenchman has not featured for Real in almost a month - having injured ligaments in his right knee in mid-April.

However, Benzema is in the squad for this weekend's La Liga fixture and will likely feature in Wednesday's UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg against Juventus.

Real trail 2-1 in the tie after Tuesday's first-leg defeat at the Juventus Stadium.

"He's available, but he isn't fully fit," Ancelotti explained at a news conference on Friday.

"He feels fine and I'll decide tomorrow whether he'll make the team or start on the bench."