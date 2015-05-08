Benzema in line for Real return
Karim Benzema could make his return from injury against Valencia in La Liga this weekend.
Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is in line to return from a knee injury on Saturday as Real Madrid welcome Valencia to the Santiago Bernabeu.
The Frenchman has not featured for Real in almost a month - having injured ligaments in his right knee in mid-April.
However, Benzema is in the squad for this weekend's La Liga fixture and will likely feature in Wednesday's UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg against Juventus.
Real trail 2-1 in the tie after Tuesday's first-leg defeat at the Juventus Stadium.
"He's available, but he isn't fully fit," Ancelotti explained at a news conference on Friday.
"He feels fine and I'll decide tomorrow whether he'll make the team or start on the bench."
