Benzema to miss Turin trip

Karim Benzema will miss Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg with Juventus after failing to recover in time from his knee injury.

The France international has not featured for the holders since the goalless draw in the last round with city rivals Atletico, missing five matches in all competitions.

Benzema returned to training on Sunday to raise hope that he could make the trip to Turin for Tuesday's match, but he was not part of Carlo Ancelotti's 20-man squad named on Monday.

There was some good news for Real, though, with the return of Gareth Bale after he suffered no reaction to his recent calf injury following a substitute appearance against Sevilla at the weekend.